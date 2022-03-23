A former Olympic boxing hopeful is to stand trial for allegedly stealing thousands of worth of stock during a series of commercial burglaries in Belfast, a judge ordered today.

Brendan McKee appeared at the city’s Magistrates Court accused of raiding five businesses on the same day.

The 30-year-old also faces prosecution for a spate of alleged frauds involving the use of a bank card.

McKee, of Lepper Street in Belfast, is charged with five counts of burglary at premises on the Antrim Road.

He allegedly targeted tanning and nail salons, an aesthetic treatment centre, a dental surgery and a day centre - all on September 27 last year.

Stock valued at more than £3,500 in total was taken from the businesses, along with a laptop computer, a handbag and bank cards, according to the charges.

McKee is further accused of seven counts of fraud by false representation relating to the same date.

A card allegedly taken from a stolen handbag was used in suspected transactions worth just over £200 in total.

Previous courts were told McKee once boxed for Ireland and had been earmarked for a future Olympic team from an early age.

Appearing remotely from his solicitor’s offices for today's preliminary enquiry hearing, he confirmed that he understood the charges but declined to give evidence or call witnesses at this stage.

Defence lawyer Ciaran Toner did not contest submissions that his client has a case to answer. On that basis District Judge Mark McGarrity granted the prosecution’s application to have his client returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court.

McKee remains on bail, and is due to appear again for arraignment on a date to be confirmed.