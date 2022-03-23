Play video

Co Armagh twins Kyla and Nicole Fox are headed for the big time after being cast in a musical based on the blockbuster film The Parent Trap.

The 11-year-olds fought off stiff competition from more than 80 sets of twins to secure their starring roles in Identical.

The stage show is based on the Erich Kastner novel, which inspired films featuring Hayley Mills in 1961 and Lindsay Lohan in 1998.

"It's so exciting," Kyla said.

Nicole continued: "I'm actually quite lost for words.

"It's such a big opportunity to be working with such big names like Trevor Nunn, and it's a spectacular experience, especially the fact that the musical is based on identical twins. And that's something I take pride in."

Rehearsals begin in England in June with opening night in Nottingham scheduled for July. Kyla and Nicole will alternate stage performances with two other sets of twins.

The girls explained what it's like to be sharing this adventure together.

"We like all the same things and we love each other a lot, and it's going to be very helpful to be together throughout the whole experience. I couldn't do it without Nicole," Kyla said.

Nicole continued: "If we were doing it on our own, it would still be an amazing experience. But just having Kyla along with me, it's a bonus."