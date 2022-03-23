The case against former Derry City, Celtic and Northern Ireland footballer Patrick McCourt will not proceed until a forensic report is returned on 31 May, Londonderry Magistrate's Court has been told.

McCourt, 38 and from Wheatfield Court, Muff in Co Donegal is charged with one count of sexual assault that was said to have occurred on 30 January.

At a previous hearing, he said he was "definitely not guilty".

At Wednesday's hearing, defence solicitor Ciaran Shiels said he still had not heard back from police about another individual who was close to the scene of the incident.

He also said he had heard nothing back about the forensic report.

A prosecution barrister said police had taken a statement from an individual who had been talking to the defendant, but she added this statement did not have "much evidential value".

She added that the forensic report was not due back until 31 May and a full file would not be ready until after that date.

Mr Shiels said he did not believe there would be that much to do after the forensics come back.

A police officer told the court that the individual who had made the statement had "never been considered as a suspect".

He added that while the forensic report was awaited, it was not believed to offer anything by way of evidence.

He said the case "did not hang" on witnesses or forensics, but more on CCTV and the alleged injured party.

McCourt, who is on bail, did not appear and the case was adjourned until 1 June.