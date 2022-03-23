The Northern Ireland Fire Service has urged the public to avoid Cock and Hen Mountains in the Mournes.

Firefighters remain at the scene on Cock and Hen Mountains with eight appliances after the blaze broke out on Tuesday evening.

They are working to extinguish the fire using beaters and knapsack sprayers.

The fire service has said the blaze stretches for two miles across the mountain range.

It comes after three fires on Belfast's Cave Hill and Black Mountain in the space of 24 hours early this week.

The Mournes were also devastated by a blaze last April.