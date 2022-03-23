The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have continued their tour of Northern Ireland.

After a tour of Cookstown yesterday, they started day two at Hillsborough Castle where they met staff.

Prince Charles and Camilla then visited CS Lewis Square in Belfast, named after the author who was born in the city.

Play video

Hundreds of well-wishers lined the square, with some waving flags, to welcome the royal couple.

They were guided around by people dressed as characters from CS Lewis's The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe including Mr Tumnus and the White Witch.

Following the engagement the couple went their separate ways for other events in the city.

The Prince of Wales meets May McFettridge at the re-opening of the Grand Opera house Credit: PA

The Grand Opera House was then officially reopened by Prince Charles following its £12.2million revamp.

The Prince of Wales was greeted on stage by legendary pantomime dame May McFettridge and the pair shared a joke.

Play video

The prince unveiled a plaque to commemorate his visit and mark the theatre’s official reopening.

Charles then watched a short performance in the main auditorium by young people before unveiling a plaque.

Meanwhile, The Duchess walked the short distance from CS Lewis Square to the Holywood Arches Library where she met old and young regulars.

The visit was part of her longstanding commitment to encouraging literacy and reading.

She then travelled to BBC Broadcasting House in the city centre where she met presenters and staff at BBC Radio Ulster and toured the television news studio.