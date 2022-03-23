Two-year anniversary of first Covid-19 lockdown to be marked in Belfast
Wednesday marks two years since the first Covid-19 lockdown was introduced in the United Kingdom.
A National day of Reflection will take place later remembering family and friends lost to during the pandemic.
A minute's silence will be observed at midday and a number of events will be held in Belfast including a candlelit vigil at the City Hall.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 3,282 Covid-19 related deaths had been reported in Northern Ireland.