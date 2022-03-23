Play video

Katie Andrews has the morning headlines for Wednesday 23 March 2022

Spring Statement

The chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to deliver his spring statement this lunchtime, as he faces mounting pressures to help households with rising living costs.

It comes as political leaders here have called for further measures to support people struggling with rising fuel and energy costs.

Lockdown anniversary

Today marks two years since the first lockdown was introduced. A National day of Reflection will take place later remembering family and friends lost to Covid-19.

A minute's silence will be observed at midday and a number of events will be held in Belfast including a candlelit vigil at the City Hall this evening.

Mourne fires

Firefighters have been monitoring separate gorse fires over the Mournes overnight. The fires where reported at the Spelga mountain and these were the scenes at a large part of the Hen Mountain in Hiltown last night.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service say there is no risk to property or life.

Courthouses not up to standard

The quality of custody facilities in some courthouses here is not fit for purpose. That's according to a new report by Inspectors from the Criminal Justice Inspection.

While they recognised that significant investment had been made to modernise buildings, some issues were impossible to rectify in those that were centuries old.

Royal visit

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will begin a second day of engagements here today.

Yesterday they visited the Superstars charity in Cookstown to see the work and training provided for those with special needs.