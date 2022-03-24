By Gareth Wilkinson

The General Medical Council has strongly argued against allowing a doctor accused of several failures in relation to the death of a nine- year-old girl to voluntarily remove herself from the medical register.

Dr Heather Steen is facing a professional misconduct tribunal.

It's alleged she concealed the circumstances of Claire Roberts death at the Royal Victoria hospital for sick children in 1996.

The paediatrician applied for voluntary erasure on health grounds.

If granted she would no longer be a doctor and the fitness to practice hearing would be halted.

Dr Steen’s legal team also applied for a stay in proceedings.

However, the GMC called for both applications to be rejected on the grounds of public interest.

Their legal representative said Dr Steen faces very serious allegations of dishonesty.

He described both applications as premature and says measures can be adopted to allow Dr Steen to fully participate in proceedings.

The GMC also said the tribunal should continue to maintain public confidence in the medical professions.

Details surrounding Dr Steen’s health have been heard in private.

It’s alleged the doctor provided inappropriate, incomplete and inaccurate information to Claire Roberts' parents and GP regarding the treatment, diagnosis, clinical management and cause of her death.

Other allegations include a failure to refer Claire’s death to the corner, a failure to consult with the necessary colleagues during a review of her notes and the omission of “key information” while giving evidence to the coroner’s inquest.

During the 14-year hyponatraemia inquiry Dr Steen denied claims of a cover-up into Claire’s death.

That inquiry examined circumstances surrounding the deaths of five children.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service is investigating a number of doctors involved in all the cases.