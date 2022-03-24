Free Covid-19 testing will end for most people in Northern Ireland in April, Health Minister Robin Swann has announced.

PCR testing will cease for most people – including those with symptoms – from 22 April and public testing sites will close.

It will still be available to support the small group for whom it is recommended for clinical reasons.

People with symptoms outside of that group will be advised to use later flow tests.

Access for free lateral flow testing will end for those without symptoms on the same date and routine testing, including in the workplace will cease.

Routine asymptomatic in most education settings will cease after the Easter Break – but will continue in special schools until the end of June 2022.

“The new policy reflects the new realities of the pandemic,” said the health minister.

“While the prevalence of the virus remains at a high level, the risk of serious illness has been significantly reduced - thanks in no small measure to our vaccination programme and the use of innovative COVID-19 treatments.

“The risk posed by the virus at the present time does not justify testing and isolating large swathes of the population at the levels that we have seen to date in the past two years.

"Test and trace will continue to have a key role and will be used in a more focused and targeted way to support and protect our most vulnerable.

“This will be kept under very close review and we will have contingency plans in place so that we can scale up should it be required.”

Contact tracing will be phased out between mid-April and the end of June.

However, despite the reduction in Covid measures, the Chief Medical Officer is still urging caution.

“As the amount of testing across society reduces, our behaviour and actions have an even more important role in preventing transmission and keeping others safe,” said Professor Sir Michael McBride.

“I urge everyone to continue to follow the public health guidance including continuing to wear a face covering in enclosed settings like public transport and when visiting hospitals and care homes.”