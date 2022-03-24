Jonny Evans edges closer to 100 caps ahead of Luxembourg game

Jonny Evans will edge closer to 100 caps for Northern Ireland this weekend when he lines out against Luxembourg.

Evans was a surprise inclusion in the squad who travelled to Luxembourg after making a sooner than expected return for Leicester City last weekend against Brentford.

The defender will only play one game during the international window so won't take part in Tuesday's game against Hungary at Windsor Park.

"Two games would be too big an ask at this stage but this is the perfect opportunity for me to get more game time," explained Evans from the Stade de France.

He'll win his 94th cap on Friday night for his country and with six games upcoming in the Nations League, Evans could reach 100 caps this year.