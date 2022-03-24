Two new coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland have been recorded by the Department of Health.

It brings its total death toll to 3,287.

A total of 2,524 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed in the 24-hour reporting period up to 10am on Thursday.

Over 14,000 people have now tested positive for the virus in the past seven days.

The latest figures come as it was revealed that free Covid testing would be coming to an end for most people in Northern Ireland in April.

The Department of Health has also released data on hospital capacity.

There are 538 inpatients with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland's hospitals - only seven of these are in intensive care.

Hospitals remain extremely busy with all but two being over capacity, according to the latest figures.