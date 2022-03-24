A man has died five days after an assault in north Belfast.

The PSNI said 31-year-old Joseph Ritch died on Wednesday after he was injured in a "physical altercation" at an address in Flax Street the previous Friday.

"Mr Ritch, having sustained a wound to his neck, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, but tragically passed away," detective inspector Ian Davis said.

"A 30-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was later released pending further enquiries."

Police urged anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 478 of 18/03/22.Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.