By William Esler

The average price of both diesel and petrol in Northern Ireland increased by around 2p per litre over the last week.

According to the Consumer Council’s Fuel Price Checker the average cost of diesel in the country increased from 174.2p on 17 March to 176.2 on 24 March. The increase was significantly down on the 20p jump between 10 March and 17 March.

Petrol increased from 16.3p a week ago to 165.1p.

On Wednesday the Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a cut of 5p per litre in fuel duty to help with the financial burden people are facing.

Northern Ireland Diesel Prices - 24 March 2022

Prices have shot up after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused the price of crude oil to soar.

The most expensive diesel was found in Limavady at 179.9p – a decrease from the previous week’s highest in Ballyclare of 182.9p. The highest in the County Antrim town was recorded as 177.9p.

Northern Ireland Petrol Prices - 24 March 2022

The cheapest diesel was in Omagh at 170.7p – significantly higher than the previous week’s low of 162.9p that was found in Limavady.

The most expensive petrol was found in Londonderry at 170.9p – as was the case the previous week. But if you find the right filling station in the city, petrol was available for 161.9p.

The cheapest petrol was in Ballymena at 156.9p per litre.