Glengormley High School is to become integrated from the start of the next school year.

The development proposal was approved by Education Minister Michelle McIlveen on Wednesday (23 March).

It’s the first post-primary school to succeed in the process since Parkhall in Antrim in 2009.

No school can begin the process of transformation without a parental ballot in favour of becoming integrated.

“The Glengormley High School governors and staff are absolutely delighted with the minister’s decision,” said principal Ricky Massey.

“We have been on this journey since early 2019 - engaging with pupils, parents, staff and the wider community.

“The consultation evidenced a high demand for integrated education within our community and thankfully this will now been offered.

"Becoming integrated is not about taking anything away from our community, but adding something amazing to it.

“I am indebted to the invaluable help of the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education (NICIE), the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) and the Education Authority (EA) working in conjunction with my staff to get us to this point.

"We are so excited about this new chapter in our history which will ensure that our school is intentionally invitational to the whole of our diverse local community.”