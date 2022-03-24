Play video

WATCH: Very latest response by emergency services at the scene:

Specialist rescue teams and sniffer dogs are at the scene of a building collapse at a Chinese takeaway on the Antrim Road in Belfast.

Part of the main city centre route has been closed after the gable wall of the building collapsed on Thursday afternoon.

It is thought no one is believed to have been injured.

The road is closed at the junctions of Cavehill Road and Limestone Road, according to the PSNI.

A significant number of paramedics have been on standby at the scene.

One resident who lives behind the takeway has told UTV she is now fearful for her property, following the collapse.

The fire service said in a statement that two fire engines were at the scene, along with an aerial appliance and a specialist rescue team.

Police are urging people to seek alternative routes for their journey.