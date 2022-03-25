Police investigating the murder of a baby girl in Carryduff, whose body was found by children playing behind a leisure centre 20 years ago, are making fresh appeals for her mother to come forward.

Baby Carrie was found in an area known as the Duckwalk, at the rear of Lough Moss leisure centre, shortly after 2pm on 26 March 2002.

She had suffered injuries to her head and multiple stab wounds to her body.

Little is known about the baby. Her name was given by the lead detective in the case.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch are marking the 20th anniversary of Carrie’s death.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Jenna Fitzpatrick said: "Despite the length of time that has passed, we remain committed to bringing to justice those responsible for her tragic death and would appeal to anyone with any information which may assist our inquiries to contact us.

“Where credible investigative lines of enquiry are identified, capable of progressing the investigation into her death, we will follow them.”

Police say they believe the answers to what happened to Carrie “lie within the local community of Carryduff”.

DCI Fitzpatrick added: “I am appealing to anyone with any knowledge of what happened to baby Carrie, whether as a witness or from personal involvement to come and speak with police.

“It is not too late - if anyone now feels they are able to talk to us, we are ready to listen.”

In a direct appeal to Carrie’s mum, or anyone who might know her or anyone she may have confided in, the officer said: “I realise that this will be a particularly emotional time for Carrie's mum and, like any mother without her child, she must find this a very distressing experience to cope with, especially on this significant anniversary.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, online, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.