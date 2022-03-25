Five new coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland have been recorded by the Department of Health.

It brings its total death toll to 3,292.

A total of 1,910 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed in the 24-hour reporting period up to 10am on Thursday.

Over 14,000 people have now tested positive for the virus in the past seven days.

Yesterday it was revealed that free Covid testing would be coming to an end for most people in Northern Ireland in April.