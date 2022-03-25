Play video

This is the moment Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was told of a bomb scare as he delivered a speech at a peace-building event in Belfast.

Mr Coveney told the crowd he was unable to continue and hoped to return. He later expressed his frustration at the incident in a tweet.

UTV understands a white van was hijacked in the Tennent Street area with the driver held at gunpoint.

What's believed was a cannister was put in the back and the driver then told to go to the Houban Centre on Belfast's Crumlin Road.

The van was left abandoned in the grounds of Holy Cross Church. The Houban Centre is also in the church grounds.