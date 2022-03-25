Police anger over pay, P&O protest, royal visit: Northern Ireland Headlines

Play video

POLICE ANGER OVER PAY

The Police Federation says there is 'palpable anger' among the ranks at news of an effectively zero pay increase this year. The body which represents officers says it means police have now seen their salary levels eroded by more than 20% over the past decade.

MICHELLE O'NEILL READY TO FORM EXECUTIVE AFTER ELECTION

Former deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill says she'll be ready to form an Executive after May election.

P&O PROTEST OVER JOB LOSSES

A protest is expected to be held at Larne port this afternoon in response to 800 staff being laid off by P&O last week.

On Thursday the chief executive admitted to MPs that the company had broken the law by not consulting with unions before sacking staff.

FREE PCR TESTING TO END

Free PCR testing for most people with Covid-19 symptoms will stop from 22 April. Other changes announced by the Health Minister include the closure of publicly accessible testing sites.

ROYAL VISIT

Charles and Camilla will be in Co Tipperary today as they continue their visit to the Republic. Yesterday the Royal couple toured the city of Waterford.

