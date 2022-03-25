Police say they believe the UVF was behind the planting of a hoax device in a van in north Belfast.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was forced to flee a peace-building event following the bomb scare on Friday.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan condemned the "disgraceful actions" of those who caused major disruptions at the event attended by dignitaries, guests and media.

"This morning, some time between 9am and 10am, a van was hijacked in Sydney Street West off the Shankill Road, Belfast," he said.

"The van driver was threatened by two gunmen and forced to drive his white Vauxhall van a short distance to another street and a device was then placed in the van.

"The victim was then forced to drive the van to Holy Cross chapel."

ACC McEwan added the van driver thought he was being forced to carry a live device.

"Just think about this, the victim believed at this point he was driving a van containing a live bomb and that his family were being threatened," Mr McEwan added.

"The local community were also impacted. Over 25 homes were evacuated, local schools were affected and vulnerable residents in a local nursing home had to be moved to another part of their home.

"Most shamefully, a funeral taking place in the chapel was also disrupted, causing further grief to that family.

"This evening upon further examination, the device has been declared a hoax.

"It was clearly designed to cause maximum disruption to the local community.

"At this early stage of the investigation, our assessment is that these crimes were carried out by loyalist paramilitary groups.

"We're keeping an open mind but one of the primary lines of investigation is the UVF."

Mr McEwan also issued an appeal for information about anyone with any information about the event, gun men or movements of the van, to come forward to police.

Justice Minister Naomi Long condemned those behind the alert.

She said, "Today, a man who left home to do a day’s work on a sunny Friday morning was threatened at gunpoint. He was told his family was in danger and forced to drive what he thought was a live bomb to a church. It must have been an utterly terrifying experience.

"Today, a grieving family had their last goodbye to their loved one disrupted; 25 homes were evacuated and residents of a nursing home had to be moved from their room.

Those who orchestrated and planned this cruel and callous chain of events set out to cause maximum disruption and distress to people who were quite simply getting on with their lives. They do not care about local communities; nor do they care about the distress and emotional trauma their reckless actions cause.

“We have come too far to be dragged back in to the past and I would urge anyone with any information – no matter how insignificant it may seem - to contact the police or Crimestoppers."