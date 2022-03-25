A sectarian attack on a teenage boy in north Belfast has been condemned.

Police are investigating after 13-year-old Louis Kerr was set upon by 10 youths in the Old Park Road area on Thursday evening.

It's reported the young boy was called derogatory names of a sectarian nature before being physically assaulted by the gang that has left him with a number of injuries to his face and body.

DUP Councillor Dale Pankhurst described the attack as "savage" and is urging anyone with information to contact police.

Councillor Pankhurst said: “This was a savage and unprovoked sectarian attack upon a 13-year-old boy who was making his way to football in Ballysillan from the Westland estate.

"The boy was walking with two friends to the bus stop on the Oldpark Road to catch a bus to their football training up in Ballysillan."

“I utterly condemn this reprehensible attack and would encourage anyone with any information to assist the police in their enquiries, including local businesses who may have CCTV footage of the attack.

"I would also urge representatives to join with me in condemning this attack and stand with us in facing down the scourge of sectarianism.”