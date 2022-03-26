Play video

Sarah Marechaux from Fintona in County Tyrone became seriously ill last year after getting Covid while she was pregnant.

The 36-year-old says she barely remembers giving birth to her daughter Olivia last October at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

Less that 24 hours later she was in a coma fighting for her life.

Sarah had received her first Covid jab prior to giving birth.

Sarah's husband Josh was told she would die.

However, three times she ended up in a coma and twice she was given the last rites.

Her husband Josh was told she would die.

Sarah spent 11 weeks recovering in hospital. She says without the love and support of everyone - from porter to consultant - she would not be here.

“I, like many other pregnant women, was anxious about getting the vaccine and had many concerns," she told UTV.

"I know there is a lot of mix messages and scaremongering stories about the vaccine but I want to appeal to expectant mothers to please speak to their consultant or midwife who will be happy to answer any questions.

"I owe my life and that of my daughter, Olivia to Dr Andrew Craven, speciality doctor who was able to allay my fears and encouraged me to get jabbed."

Sarah says without the love and support of everyone - from porter to consultant - she would not be here.

Sarah added: “Myself and my partner are extremely grateful for the compassion and care provided to me by all the staff at the South West Acute Hospital and in particular Dr Craven, Sr Valerie Topping and ICU Staff.

"We have been through a rollercoaster of emotions and no words can express our gratitude to the wonderful staff in the hospital.

Brenda McCabe, midwifery lead for South West Acute Hospital and Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex said it was a miracle Sarah had survived.

"This is testament to the dedication and care of the nursing and medical teams and of course to Sarah and her partner Josh that she was finally discharged home in January 2022."