By UTV reporter Judith Hill

A County Down man who is due to host a Ukrainian family under the UK government scheme has told UTV the application process has been challenging.

John Lester's family are opening up their home in Annaclone to Katya Petrova and her two children, who are fleeing Kyiv.

Katya and her family hid in a basement in the under siege capital city for 10 days, before making the decision to exit.

They have now made it to Poland.

"A huge bomb was near to us and we realised it's not the Ukrainian army anymore, the sound came from a Russian bomb,” Katya told UTV.

“That was the moment when I decided to go.

"I realised my mother was a child of war and my children are now children of war, it was such a feeling in that moment."

Through tears the mother of two shared her heart-rending parting with her husband, who has stayed in Ukraine.

"My husband gave me the last litres of gasoline he had for my car, it's the most touching gift I've ever received."

John Lester, whose family will host Katya, says the visa process has been "crazy".

"We did a Zoom call, it seemed it was going really well.

“We submitted the documentation but it didn't work and since then it's just been ever more stress."

In a statement the Department for Levelling Up told UTV it was moving as quickly as possible to ensure those fleeing can find safety.

Officials insist they are looking to simplify the visa process.

As they continue to battle the process, Katya says she can't believe the support she's been given.

"I'm in shock at what's happened, my brain is still processing what's going on, but I'm so grateful"