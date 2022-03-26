Play video

Here's the latest Northern Ireland news headlines from UTV.

P&O Ferry detained at Larne Port

Play video

A ship operated by P&O Ferries has been detained at Larne Port for being "unfit to sail". The Maritime and Coastguard Agency says it will remain under detention until the issues are resolved. In a statement, P-and-O said they will "review the findings, make any changes required and continue to work closely with the MCA to return the ship to service."

HMS Caroline thrown lifeline

Play video

World War One battleship HMS Caroline which is docked in Belfast will reopen to the public later this summer after being thrown as lifeline from Stormont. The visitor attraction's long term future was in doubt, having remained closed since the first lockdown.

Ulster defeat in Cape Town

Ulster’s Rob Herring comes up against Paul De Wet and Manie Libbok of Stormers. Credit: INPHO/EJ Langer

Ulster's run of seven successive victories has come to an end after last minute video referee heartache. They lost 23-20 to the Stormers in Cape Town in the United Rugby Championship. Marty Moore and Stuart McCloskey got the tries. Ulster thought they'd won it after Callum Reid touched down right at the end, but the TMO ruled it out.

Linfield four points clear at the top

Jordan Stewart scores a goal for Linfield. Credit: Pacemaker

In local football, Linfield have moved four points clear at the top of the Irish Premiership. Ethan Devine scored in stoppage time to help them win at Warrenpoint. Elsewhere, there were wins for Glenavon and Crusaders.

Giants lose opener in double-header

Play video

It was a disappointing night for the Giants. An early double from Scott Conway was overturned by the Nottingham Panthers, with four unanswered goals handing the visitors first blood on a crucial double header weekend. They return to home ice again this evening; face-off is at seven.

Antrim stay in Division One

Antrim's James McNaughton celebrates his goal. Credit: INPHO/Ben Whitley

And Antrim's hurlers remain in Division One after a 3-24, to 2-17 win over Offaly in this afternoon's relegation play-off.