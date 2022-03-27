Planning permission has been refused for a major waste treatment facility in north Belfast.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said on Sunday that she had refused permission for the incinerator and waste management plant at Mallusk.

The plan by Arc21, an umbrella waste management group made up of several councils in the east of Northern Ireland, would have seen the construction of a facility capable of thermally treating 300,000 tonnes of waste per year.

The plant would have been around the size of Wembley stadium and - when the plan was launched in 2013 - was to cost around £250million to build. Around 1,000 jobs were to be created in its construction and operation with the entire investment reported to be around £1billion.

The proposal had been not been without opposition, with the Department for Infrastructure receiving over 5,000 letters objecting to the planned facility.

The department said that 168 letters of support were received. It had also been subjected to numerous legal challenges.

Ms Mallon said that she had heard the concerns of locals.

"My priorities for this Assembly mandate were to improve lives, connect communities, grow a balanced economy and tackle the climate emergency.

"In respect of the latter, I am committed to climate action, and promoting recycling is an important aspect in that regard.

"This development could result in an increased market for waste disposal and to maintain a facility such as this, in addition to the other approved waste facilities, could discourage recycling.

"I am not persuaded that there is a need for this specific facility. In that context I do not consider there to be any need for this proposal."

The decision was welcomed by South Antrim Alliance MLA John Blair.

"It is the result of sustained pressure by the local community and cross-party opposition across south Antrim and north Belfast.

"That hard work, led by the NoArc21 group, has now prevented this proposal going ahead and my thanks go to all who played a part," he said.

"While the technology may be acceptable, the location was not, given the inadequate local infrastructure and other issues."

In a statement on Sunday evening, a spokesperson for Arc21 said: "There is still a clear need to develop new, modern waste infrastructure for the one million people who live in the Arc21 region.

"Our current reliance on exporting waste overseas and landfill is contrary to the recommendations of the Climate Change Committee and the Northern Ireland Executive's ambitions to achieve net zero, green growth and energy diversification.

The spokesperson added: "It is essential that Arc21 has an opportunity to review the planning reasons behind the Minister's statement and we will carefully consider today's announcement in that light over the next few days."