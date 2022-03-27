Fire fighters are again at the Mourne Mountains after a blaze broke out near Spelga Dam.

Large plumes of smoke have been seen over Cock Mountain.

The Fire Service said multiple calls had bee made just after 7.30pm.

Around a dozen crew, two pumps and two officers including a wildfire expert are at the scene.

It is expected they will keep a watching brief overnight before determining what to do in the morning.

The blaze stretches across between 10 to 15 acres with a one-mile fire front.

This past week the fire service attended incidents at two locations on the Mournes. This incident is in a different location again.

It comes after the fire service dealt with incidents in Belfast Cave Hill and Black Mountain.