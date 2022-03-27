Play video

Conchúr Dowds has the latest Northern Ireland news headlines from UTV.

Story by UTV reporter Barbara McCann: A man and a woman have been arrested by Police investigating a security alert which led to the Irish Foreign Affairs minister being evacuated from a peace event in north Belfast. Loyalist paramilitaries are suspected of being involved in Friday's incident.

'Belfast' hopes for Oscar win

Story by ITV Arts Editor Nina Nannar: Oscar season is upon us - and all eyes are set on Belfast. The feature, which is loosely based on Sir Kenneth Branagh's life as a child of the Troubles, is up for seven awards on Sunday night. That includes Best Picture and Director - as well as Best Supporting Actor for Ciarán Hinds. Will they take any statues home to Northern Ireland?

GAA: Tyrone stay in Division One

Tyrone's Darren McCurry scores a point. Credit: INPHO/Bryan Keane

A dramatic one-point win was enough to keep Tyrone in the top division of the Football League, along with Monaghan and Donegal - after Dublin and Kildare were relegated. Results below:

Disappointing start to Six Nations for Ireland

Ireland players dejected after Saturday's defeat. Credit: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

It was a disappointing start to Ireland's Six Nations campaign after the women's team suffered a 27-19 defeat to Wales in the opening round. The visitors trailed by nine points early in the final quarter, but rallied through three unanswered tries to pick up the win in Dublin.

FAI centenary match draw sends Irish crowd home happy

Ireland's Alan Browne celebrates after scoring a goal. Credit: INPHO/Ben Brady

The Republic of Ireland extended their unbeaten run to seven games following a 2-2 draw in a friendly with world number one Belgium. A late equaliser from Alan Browne ensured a fitting end to the Football Association of Ireland's centenary game, sending Dublin crowd home happy.

Giants bounce back to split weekend

The Giants remain top of the Elite Ice Hockey League after the side bounced back with a 4-1 win over the Nottingham Panthers to split the weekend. Coach Adam Keefe hopes to keep the momentum going forward into Tuesday's fixture in Glasgow.

Weather: Another dry day with plenty of warm spring sunshineForecast by UTV's Munier Abdalla: Some late evening sunshine to end Sunday. Clear spells overnight and with light winds, there will be a few mist or fog patches developing