DUP and TUV leader stand by anti-Protocol rallies

The leaders of the DUP and TUV say they will continue to support events opposing the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It comes after UUP Leader Doug Beattie said the rallies are stoking tensions and said his party can no longer support them.

The window of his Portadown constituency office was smashed with a concrete block, but Mr Beattie says he will not be intimidated.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Jim Allister attended the latest anti-Protocol rally in Ballymoney on Friday evening.

The unionist leaders said while they firmly oppose any attacks on another unionists, they are standing by the organised events.

Sir Jeffrey said: "I don't think it's wrong for people to engage in peaceful protest, but certainly we need to be careful about what we say, I always am.

"I want people to have a focus for their concerns, which is through the political process and I am absolutely unequivocal in my view that violence can have no part to play."

Mr Allister said: "If it is connected then it's wrong, because there shouldn't have been a fallout from that at all.

"I believe Doug Beattie is wrong in disparaging and demonising the thousands of people rightly concerned about the Protocol, who gathered in peaceful protests.

"Every protest I've been at has been entirely peaceful."

Other parties also condemned the attack - and while believing in the right to protest, they are also concerned about the language used at some anti-Protocol protests.

Sinn Féin's John Finucane said: "There has been a lot of, I think unwise rhetoric around the Protocol and I think any political leader that is showing leadership on this - to tone down that rhetoric, I think is making the right move."

Nuala McAllister, Alliance Party, said: "I don't think these rallies are achieving anything when it comes to the Protocol, instead what we should see from unionist representatives is their willingness to engage in negotiating where we can get changes to the Protocol."

Matthew O'Toole, SDLP, said: "The tone of some of the rallies and the way some spokes-people associated with the rallies have influenced the debate is pretty chilling at times."