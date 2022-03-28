American comedian Kevin Hart has announced a surprise show in Belfast this week.

He'll headline The Limelight on Wednesday night, with tickets set to go on sale from 2pm on Monday.

Hart has been filming a new Netflix series in Belfast and was most recently spotted at the Crown Bar in city centre.

Earlier this month he shocked Belfast comedy fans with stand-up performances at Lavery's and The Limelight.

Hart has been hailed as one of the highest-earning comedians in history and his most recent global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world.

Beyond stand-up, Hart has anchored 10 movies that entered the US Box Office at number one over the last 10 years.