Five new Covid-19 related deaths have been confirmed in Northern Ireland by the Department of Health.

It has now recorded 3,306 deaths in relation to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

1,204 more people have also tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

A total of 13,025 people have now received a positive test in NI in the past week.

There are 481 people in hospital being treated for Covid-19 - four are in intensive care.

Northern Ireland's hospitals also remain under severe pressure with only Lagan Valley Hospital in Lisburn having available beds.