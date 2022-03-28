Five new Covid related deaths and 1,204 new cases in Northern Ireland

Over 13,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past week. Credit: UTV

Five new Covid-19 related deaths have been confirmed in Northern Ireland by the Department of Health.

It has now recorded 3,306 deaths in relation to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

1,204 more people have also tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

A total of 13,025 people have now received a positive test in NI in the past week.

'People with Covid and flu at greater risk of severe illness and death'

There are 481 people in hospital being treated for Covid-19 - four are in intensive care.

Northern Ireland's hospitals also remain under severe pressure with only Lagan Valley Hospital in Lisburn having available beds.

