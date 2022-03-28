A north Belfast man has appeared in court accused of threatening to kill the Sinn Féin MP and solicitor John Finucane.

Stephen Altimas, 43 with an address on the Antrim Road, appeared before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ballymena, charged with making threats on 11 February towards Mr Finucane and a second man, who cannot be named due to a reporting restriction.

Altimas is further charged with four offences in relation to the anonymous victim, allegedly committed on 2 February, including witness intimidation, harassment and breaching a restraining order.

It is alleged the accused sent a letter to a judge “intending to intimidate” the complainant.

The charges arise following a number of incidents during proceedings at Antrim Crown Court in February where Altimas allegedly shouted threats against his victim, declaring he would “cut his head off”.

He also allegedly shouted: “I’ll cut John Finucane’s throat, there you go.”

Altimas represented himself during a brief hearing on Monday, where he told the presiding judge: “I won’t be getting a solicitor.”

A prosecuting lawyer applied for the case to be adjourned for a month “for a decision” and the judge told Altimas that if the PPS decide to prosecute, the legal papers will be sent to him at Maghaberry.

The judge highlighted one potential issue - that as he is representing himself, CCTV evidence cannot be sent to the prison so “we may have to have you at court” for that to be served.

Remanding Altimas back into custody, the judge adjourned the case until 25 April.