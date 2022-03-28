A man in his 20s is in hospital with arm and facial injuries after being robbed in Londonderry by a gang of four masked men who carried out what police say was a “savage attack”.

The victim was punched in the face and had his arm stamped on after being attacked while making his way from Earhart Park through Carranbane Walk in the early hours of Monday.

The attack was reported at about 1.15am, but is believed to have happened at about 12.30am.

The victim also had cash and a phone stolen, before residents reportedly disturbed the attackers and they ran off towards Cornshell Fields.

PSNI Detective Inspector Lavery said: “This was a savage attack which hospitalised the victim who sustained arm and facial injuries.

“We’re continuing with enquiries this morning to establish what happened, who was involved, and a motive.”

DI Lavery added: “We want to hear from any of the residents who disturbed the attackers and from anyone who was in the Carranbane Walk area between 12.20am and 12.35am and who may have noticed suspicious activity.

“We’d also ask anyone who believes they may have seen the attackers make their way towards Cornshell Fields to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, online, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.