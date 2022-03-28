Play video

Michelle Napier has the latest news headlines for Northern Ireland.

Oscar success

There was Oscar success for Belfast as Sir Kenneth Branagh’s feature picked up the award for best original screenplay. The film had been nominated in seven categories, including best picture - which went in the end to Coda.

Investigation continues

A woman arrested in connection with a security alert at a peace event attended by Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney in north Belfast on Friday has been released pending further enquiries. A 41-year-old man arrested under the Terrorism Act remains in custody.

Planning refused

Planning permission has been refused for a major waste treatment facility in north Belfast. The plant at Mallusk - proposed by Arc-21 - would have been capable of thermally treating 300,000 tonnes of waste per year. However the Department for Infrastructure received over 5,000 letters of objection.

Belfast redevelopment

An urban forest, large multi-use events space, and a permanent memorial to the Belfast Blitz - just some of the ideas for a new multi-million-pound redevelopment in the city centre. The council aims to transform Cathedral Gardens into a unique world class public space and are inviting the public to have their say on the proposals.