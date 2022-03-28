Northern Ireland’s warm spell to end with return to wintry frosts

Northern Ireland has been basking in warm sunshine more reminiscent of summer than spring, but wintry showers are on the horizon.

Temperatures in the high teens have been enjoyed in places over the last week or so, with many making the most of it and taking to beaches, parks and gardens to enjoy the sun.

Forecasters are warning of a return to frosts, with temperatures dipping as low as just 2C.

The long range forecast from the Met Office suggests a rather unsettled April, further wintry showers and strong winds at times.

However, late in the month, there are “tentative signs of more settled conditions redeveloping”.