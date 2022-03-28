Police are at the scene of a "serious incident" in the Rathcoole estate in Newtownabbey.

They are at the scene on Derrycoole Way, where a wide area has been cordoned off.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: "Officers are also holding a scene in the Councillors Road/New Line area of Carrickfergus.

"Two males have been arrested and a vehicle has been seized and taken away for examination.

"There are no further details available at the moment."

More follows....