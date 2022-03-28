Request refused for doctor in hyponatremia case to remove herself from register

An inquiry into the paediatrician Dr Heather Steen is to continue after a regulatory body refused her request to be voluntarily removed from the medical register.

Dr Steen's had applied to be removed from the medical register on health grounds.

However, that application was rejected by the The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service.

Dr Steen is accused of several failings following the death of Claire Roberts at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in 1996.

The nine year old's death was later examined by the hyponatraemia inquiry.