Schools set to be hit by further disruption with strikes expected

Education workers will take part in another day of strike action on Friday.

It follows strikes last week by workers in councils and the housing executive as well as education, as part of a campaign for an improved pay offer.

Unite the union has confirmed that education workers will strike on Friday April 1.

They said the Education Authority has been notified.

The action last week saw school transport and meals provision affected.

Kieran Ellison of Unite said there is likely to be considerable disruption to school transport.

"Full responsibility for this lies with the Education Authority, who have failed to make any response even after the first week of strike action," he said.

"We are calling on them to come forward with a realistic pay offer to address our members' pay expectations."

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said employers must produce a realistic pay offer to avoid further strike action.

"Workers in local authorities, housing executive and education in Northern Ireland launched their campaign to win a decent pay deal with a powerful first week of strike action," she said.

"If they don't want more of the same these employers will have to come to the table with a realistic offer. The workers can count on my union's full support every step of the way."