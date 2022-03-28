Steven Davis expected to start against Hungary in Tuesday's friendly

Play video

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis is expected to start against Hungary on Tuesday night at Windsor Park in the second friendly of the international window.Davis came off the bench in the 63rd minute in Luxembourg and had an instant impact on the game.Davis has been struggling with injuries from the start of the year and has had limited game time at his club side Rangers.But the 37 year old got on the scoresheet as Northern Ireland beat Luxembourg 3-1. Davis is up to joint third on Northern Ireland’s goal scoring record behind David Healy(36) and Kyle Lafferty(20).“I’m a good bit behind them,” laughed Davis “but it’s always nice to score for your country.”Davis has said he’ll play on for as long as possible after speculation that he may retire at the end of the World Cup qualifying campaign.