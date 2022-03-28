UUP leader Doug Beattie’s office attacked day after anti-protocol rally stance

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie’s constituency office has been attacked, a day after he said his party would no longer be involved in anti-protocol rallies.

Mr Beattie said the rallies, voicing opposition to post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland, were “raising tensions”.

Windows have now been smashed at the constituency office in Portadown.

The Northern Ireland Protocol has been fiercely opposed by some loyalists and unionists as it has been perceived as weakening Northern Ireland’s position with the Union.

“It is now clear that anti-protocol rallies are being used to raise the temperature in Northern Ireland and adding to tensions that now see a resurgence in UVF activity,” Mr Beattie said on Sunday.

“The Ulster Unionist Party will not be part of raising tensions or the temperature by bringing people onto the streets with an intent to harness anger.”

Police have already said they believe the UVF was responsible for the planting of a hoax device in a van in north Belfast.

That incident led to a bomb alert at a peace-building event and Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was forced to leave due to security concerns.