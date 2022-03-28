A woman arrested in connection with a security alert in north Belfast that saw Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney forced to abandon a peace-building event has been released on bail.

The 38-year-old was detained by detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch following the hijacking and subsequent alert on Friday.

She was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, possession and concealing criminal property, and possession of a Class B Controlled drug with intent to supply.

She has been released pending further enquiries.

A 41-year-old man arrested under the Terrorism Act on Sunday morning remains in custody.

An event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation was disrupted when a van was hijacked and the driver ordered to drive to Holy Cross Church on Friday morning, sparking the alert.

A funeral service was also disrupted.