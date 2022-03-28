A Co. Antrim guitar maker whose products have been used by world famous music stars is the first person to be charged with upskirting.

Although Stephen McIlwrath did not appear at Lisburn Magistrates' Court, a police officer said she believed she could connect him to each of the four charges against him.

McIlwrath, from Breton View in Lisburn and who is the founder and managing director of Avalon Guitars in Ards, is charged with outraging public decency in that on dates unknown, he is alleged to have committed an act of a “lewd obscene and disgusting nature and outraging public decency by recording upskirt images of an unknown female".

The 61-year-old also faces three charges in relation to indecent images of children in that on dates between 1 April and 30 May 2018, he made, possessed and possessed indecent images of children with a view to distribute.

None of the facts surrounding the charges were opened in court and District Judge Ann Marshall adjourned the case to 9 May.

New laws making upskirting a specific criminal offence were passed by Stormont in March.