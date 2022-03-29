Gardai are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of the body of a cyclist in County Kerry.

The man, aged in his 50s, was found unresponsive on the roadside at Ardywanig, Milltown near Castlemaine on Tuesday morning.

Gardai were alerted and attended at the scene however he was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body has since been moved to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry and the local coroner has been notified.

Results of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the garda investigation.

The road was closed for a time to allow for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators but has since reopened.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.