A fire has broken out on the roof of a hotel in Belfast city centre.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Bullitt Hotel on Tuesday afternoon. There are reports the fire is in the rooftop Babel bar.

Roads around the building have been closed to traffic.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Motorists are advised that Victoria Street, Belfast city centre, is currently closed due to a fire in the area.

"The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance. Please avoid the area."

