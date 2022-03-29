Ex-guard at hotel where honeymooner Michaela McAreavey died questioned by police

Detectives investigating the murder of a Northern Irish honeymooner in Mauritius have arrested and questioned a former security guard, the man's lawyer has confirmed.

Newlywed Balleygawley teacher Michaela McAreavey, 27, was found strangled to death in the bath of her hotel room on January 10, 2011.

The Irish-language teacher had been holidaying with husband, John McAreavey, whom she had married just days earlier.

Detectives have alleged she was attacked as she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary at the Legends Hotel, on the Indian Ocean island luxury resort area of Grand Gaube.

No-one has been convicted of the murder of Mrs McAreavey, who was the daughter of famed Co Tyrone Gaelic football manager, Mickey Harte.

A lawyer for former security guard Dassen Narayen told the PA news agency that his client had been detained on Tuesday.

John and Michaela McAreavey at the Giant's Causeway, in North Antrim. Credit: Family handout

Mr Narayen had worked at the hotel where Mrs McAreavey was found dead, Legends, which was later renamed LUX Grand Gaube Hotel.

Vikash Teeluckdharry said Mr Narayen was questioned about allegations of theft at the Legends Hotel around the time of Mrs McAreavey's murder.

He said his client denied any wrongdoing.

Following Mrs McAreavey's death in 2011, Narayen was initially charged with conspiracy to murder but that was later reduced to a larceny charge.

The larceny charge was struck out in 2013.

John and Michaela McAreavey during their honeymoon. Credit: Family handout/PA Wire

Two former workers at the luxury resort - Sandip Moneea and Avinash Treebhoowoon - were acquitted of murder after a high-profile trial on the holiday island in the summer of 2012.

Mr Teeluckdharry said Narayen was questioned about the same 2011 larceny allegations on Tuesday.

"He was questioned under warning, he was detained, he was arrested," he told PA.

The lawyer said Narayen was taken to hospital during his police detention and was being treated for longstanding health issues in a hospital in the capital Port Louis on Tuesday night.

Mr Teeluckdharry claimed that police in Mauritius were attempting to suggest there had been a major development in the murder case.

"This is all nonsense," he said. "There is nothing new."

He said his client was innocent.

"He's denied this from day one and it's the same situation today," he said.

UTV News has approached police in Mauritius for comment.