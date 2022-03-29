Insight
Fifty years after Stormont prorogued, could change be in air post-election?
Fifty years ago, the Parliament of Northern Ireland met for the final time before Stormont was prorogued and direct rule from Westminster restored over concerns about escalating violence.
Fast forward and Stormont is once again closed for business, but this time to allow for the fresh election of Assembly members for a new mandate.
With much having changed over the years, Marc Mallett looks at what the future could hold for Stormont after May’s election.