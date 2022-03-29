A security alert is underway at Finaghy train station.

Police said it follows the discovery of a suspicious object in the Finaghy Road North area on Tuesday.

A number of homes have been evacuated and motorists and pedestrians have been asked to avoid the area.

Train services have also been disrupted with the main Belfast to Dublin service stopping at Portadown.

This is the second security alert on Tuesday. Earlier in a separate incident access to a Covid testing centre was blocked in Derry.

More follows.