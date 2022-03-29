Nine more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The latest update by the Health Department also showed a further 1,731 cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

On Tuesday morning there were 529 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with five in intensive care, the department said. Hospital occupancy is at 105%.

Ten hospitals are over capacity, one is at 100% and another at 88% capacity.

A total of 3,754,751 coronavirus vaccines have now been administered.