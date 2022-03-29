A Co Armagh man allegedly raped and threatened to kill his pregnant ex-partner, the High Court has been told.

The 24-year-old is accused of subjecting the woman to repeated sex attacks after going back to her home.

Prosecutors claimed that he declared: “Take one last look at your daughter’s room before I kill you.”

The man, who cannot be identified, is charged with three counts of rape, sexual assault and a further attempted rape.

He is further accused of trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence, threats to kill and criminal damage to the woman’s car.

During a bail application it was alleged that he launched the attacks at her house in the early hours of August 15 last year.

Crown lawyer Fiona O’Kane said the woman was five months pregnant at the time.

The accused followed her upstairs, pulled her onto a bed and stated that she was going to be raped, it was claimed.

Based on the woman’s account, Mrs O’Kane submitted: “She begged him not to, but he allegedly put his hand around her throat and a cushion over her face.”

The woman’s father arrived at the house after she sent him the message: “Help, I have been raped.”

Opposing the defendant’s bid to be released from custody, counsel set out further details of the alleged ordeal.

He is accused of telling the woman she was going to be killed, stating: “They can dump you beside your nanny.”

Mrs O’Kane explained: “Apparently her grandmother had died just recently, and there is a plot in the cemetery.

“(He also allegedly informed her) ‘Take one last look at your daughter’s room before I kill you’.”

The defendant denies the charges, and told police they had consensual sex the previous day.

He said the woman had been violent and controlling during their relationship, the court heard.

Amid claims she punched, bit and head-butted him, defence barrister Seamus Lannon argued: “He has vulnerabilities and has made a high number of allegations about this lady’s conduct.”

Bail was granted to the man under strict conditions to have no contact with the alleged victim.

Mr Justice Huddleston also imposed a curfew and banned him from entering the village where she lives.