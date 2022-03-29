Newtownabbey murder victim named as 54-year-old Roy Reynolds

The victim of a Newtownabbey murder has been named as Roy Reynolds.

Detectives have also been granted a 30 hour extension to question two men who were arrested on suspicion of his murder.

The 68-year-old and 32-year-old were detained in the Clonmore Green area of the town on Monday morning following earlier reports of suspicious activity in the Derrycoole Way area.

The 54-year-old's victim's body was later found in the water of Woodburn reservoir, just outside Carrickfergus.

Appealing for information, Detective Chief Inspector Ray Phelan said: “Just before 6am yesterday morning, local officers received a report of suspicious activity in the Derrycoole Way area of Rathcoole in Newtownabbey.

“Responding officers subsequently located and stopped a silver Toyota C-HR car just before 7am in the Clonmore Green area and arrested the two male occupants.

“The body of Mr Reynolds was discovered in the water close to the Councillors Road/New Line area of Carrickfergus just after 8.45am on Monday morning."

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Phelan continued: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Derrycoole Way in Rathcoole or Councillors Road/New Line area of Carrickfergus from around 2am through to 7am on Monday morning who witnessed anything or anyone with any information that can assist my investigation contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 244 of 28 March 2022.

“Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”