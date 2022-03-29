Play video

By UTV reporter Eden Wilson

A 12-year-old schoolgirl from north Belfast is appealing to the public to donate their Easter eggs this year, as she aims to give away over a thousand to children in hospital.

Jasmine Parker has become known as Belfast's very own Easter bunny, after six years of collecting chocolate eggs for others.

The tradition began 6 years ago, when Jasmine wondered if the Easter bunny visited children in hospital.

"I was getting Easter eggs for Easter and I asked my mummy, does the Easter bunny go to the sick children in hospital and my mummy said I don't know, so then I just asked my mummy if I could just start collecting some and bringing them to the hospital," Jasmine told UTV.

Each year, Jasmine sets a new target.

What started out as a handful of chocolate treats, has now grown into the hundreds.

The Easter eggs now quite literally touch the ceiling of Jasmine's living room - with local businesses now helping out to house some of the eggs until delivery day.

"It just shows how many good hearted people are actually in the world," said Jasmine.

Jasmine's kind heart and generosity has made national headlines, with appearances on ITV's This Morning and newspapers in New York and India.

Jasmine's mum Maggie told UTV: "I talk about Jasmine at every opportunity that I get. I always show photographs of everything that she does because she's always constantly thinking of what she can do next.

"It's an amazing feeling to know that she's my daughter."

If you would like to donate an Easter egg this year, the drop-off points are: